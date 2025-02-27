Community Spotlight

-
PaleoFest takes place February 28-March 2 at the Burpee Museum of Natural History in Rockford.
Anderson Humane Society will hold a pet adoption event at the Petco in Geneva from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 1st.
Flannelfest features Wisconsin beer, games and grub. The annual event takes place in Janesville, WI on Saturday, February 22.
Josh Koroscik is the owner and head chef of Wild Carrot Cooking Company in Waterman, Illinois.
The 5th annual Flock to the Rock bald eagle viewing and nature exhibit will be held February 8 in Rock Falls at the Lower Dam of the Rock River.
Woodstock Groundhog Days offer a festival of fun smack dab in the middle of winter. This year's fun runs from January 30-February 2.
Rockford Restaurant Week is right around the corner. Stateline area restaurants serve up local favorites from January 23rd-February 2nd.
The annual downtown Rockford tradition, Stroll on State, is Saturday, November 30, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The 35th annual Festival of Trees is November 18-24 at Northland Mall in Sterling.
The 15th Artisan Craft and Food Fair takes place at Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn this Saturday and Sunday.