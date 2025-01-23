More winter? Or spring at last? Rodent forecasting at Woodstock's Groundhog Days

It's been 32 years since the release of the 1993 film "Groundhog Day," but one northern Illinois city keeps celebrating its moment year after year, time and time... and time ... again.

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the city of Woodstock for the annual Groundhog Days Festival.

The event runs from January 30-February 2 and acts as an homage to the popular Bill Murray-starring film of the same name, which was shot in Woodstock during the spring of 1992.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Rick Bellairs, event organizer of Woodstock Groundhog Days.

The two discuss why the event is still so popular with locals, why Woodstock holds as much cultural relevance for Groundhog Day as Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and a very special guest to this year's festivities.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a Community Spotlight, email us @ Community Spotlight

For more information on Woodstock Groundhog Days visit Woodstock, IL Groundhog Days – Every Day is Groundhog Day in Woodstock

