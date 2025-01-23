© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

More winter? Or spring at last? Rodent forecasting at Woodstock's Groundhog Days

Northern Public Radio
Published January 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST
Woodstock Groundhog Days will try and predict when spring arrives, while also celebrating the film of the same name that was shot in the northern Illinois city in 1992.
Rick Bellairs
Woodstock Groundhog Days will try and predict when spring arrives, while also celebrating the film of the same name that was shot in the northern Illinois city in 1992.

It's been 32 years since the release of the 1993 film "Groundhog Day," but one northern Illinois city keeps celebrating its moment year after year, time and time... and time ... again.

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the city of Woodstock for the annual Groundhog Days Festival.

The event runs from January 30-February 2 and acts as an homage to the popular Bill Murray-starring film of the same name, which was shot in Woodstock during the spring of 1992.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Rick Bellairs, event organizer of Woodstock Groundhog Days.

The two discuss why the event is still so popular with locals, why Woodstock holds as much cultural relevance for Groundhog Day as Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and a very special guest to this year's festivities.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a Community Spotlight, email us @ Community Spotlight

For more information on Woodstock Groundhog Days visit Woodstock, IL Groundhog Days – Every Day is Groundhog Day in Woodstock
WNIJ News WoodstockMcHenry CountyGroundhog Dayswinter