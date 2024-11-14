© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

A festival of trees offers love & hope to families in Sterling

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:35 PM CST
The 35th annual Festival of Trees benefits the Rock River Hospice & Home and takes place from November 18-24 at Northland Mall in Sterling.
Rock River Hospice & Home
This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to the city of Sterling for the Festival of Trees at Northland Mall.

This year marks the 35th time the event has been celebrated.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Chandrah Howard. Howard is marketing director of Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling and says that proceeds from Festival of Trees go to help fund the nonprofit home.

The Rock River Hospice & Home is a 6-room facility that opened in 2017.

Howard said 20 large trees will be decorated and auctioned off at Northland Mall to help pay for expenses at the home that range from inpatient care, staff salaries, maintenance and the mortgage.

Howard said the Rock River Hospice & Home will not turn people away, and also provides outpatient services to those in need as well.

The 35th annual Festival of Trees is November 18-24 at Northland Mall in Sterling.

WNIJ News SterlingRock River ValleyHolidaysCharityFall Festivals
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
