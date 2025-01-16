For Rockford area residents, you don't need to travel far to eat well

With the 2025 return of WNIJ's Community Spotlight we highlight some of the best places to grab a bite to eat across the Stateline.

The annual Rockford Restaurant Week returns Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 2.

Elizabeth Falls joins WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier to discuss all things good eats.

Falls mentions that in 2024, sixty-two restaurants participated in restaurant week, and she anticipates even more for this year's event.

On top of many different cuisines offered to diners, Falls says that Rockford dining offers an ambience of "small town feels with big city vibes" that is worth the experience on its own.

A prix fixe (fixed price) menu is also being encouraged for diners. The menu will allow a more affordable option for diners to expand their palate.

Falls also mentions that many of the participating restaurants will offer special entrees and food items that are unique to Rockford Restaurant Week.

Bundled meal deals will also be offered for the more casual seeking foodie. An example of a bundled meal deal would be a lower price for a sandwich, side and drink.

For information on menus, plus a full list of Rockford Restaurant Week participating establishments, visit Go Rockford

