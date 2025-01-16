© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

For Rockford area residents, you don't need to travel far to eat well

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published January 16, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST
The Rockford area is reminding everyone to try your old favorites and hot new establishments with Rockford Restaurant Week. The Stateline dining experience runs from January 23rd-February 2nd.
Go Rockford
With the 2025 return of WNIJ's Community Spotlight we highlight some of the best places to grab a bite to eat across the Stateline.

The annual Rockford Restaurant Week returns Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 2.

Elizabeth Falls joins WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier to discuss all things good eats.

Falls mentions that in 2024, sixty-two restaurants participated in restaurant week, and she anticipates even more for this year's event.

On top of many different cuisines offered to diners, Falls says that Rockford dining offers an ambience of "small town feels with big city vibes" that is worth the experience on its own.

A prix fixe (fixed price) menu is also being encouraged for diners. The menu will allow a more affordable option for diners to expand their palate.

Falls also mentions that many of the participating restaurants will offer special entrees and food items that are unique to Rockford Restaurant Week.

Bundled meal deals will also be offered for the more casual seeking foodie. An example of a bundled meal deal would be a lower price for a sandwich, side and drink.

If your event needs a Community Spotlight email us @WNIJ Community Spotlight

For information on menus, plus a full list of Rockford Restaurant Week participating establishments, visit Go Rockford

