Enjoy all that fall has to offer in Elburn this weekend

Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to Elburn, Illinois for a celebration of fall, but also the upcoming Christmas season.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Heritage Prairie Farm marketing director David Olinger to discuss the farm's 15th edition of its artisan craft and food fair.

The event takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Olinger says there will be plenty of holiday themed trinkets to shop, sweet local treats to eat and a mulled wine to sip.

