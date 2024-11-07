Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.
Enjoy all that fall has to offer in Elburn this weekend
Today's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to Elburn, Illinois for a celebration of fall, but also the upcoming Christmas season.
WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Heritage Prairie Farm marketing director David Olinger to discuss the farm's 15th edition of its artisan craft and food fair.
The event takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Olinger says there will be plenty of holiday themed trinkets to shop, sweet local treats to eat and a mulled wine to sip.
