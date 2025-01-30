© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Find confirmation hearings here
Community Spotlight
Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Rock Falls to offer bald eagle viewing

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:00 AM CST
Bald Eagle viewing along the Rock River in Rock Falls will take place on Saturday, February 8th.
Visit Rock Falls
This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to city of Rock Falls for a day admire majestic birds right on the river.

The 5th annual Flock to the Rock bald eagle viewing and nature exhibit takes place on Saturday, February 8, in Rock Falls at the Lower Dam of the Rock River.

WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Visit Rock Falls' Melinda Jones to discuss the day's events.

Viewing of eagles will take place before 10 am at the Rock Rivers lower dam.

After that, attendees are invited to the Rock Falls American Legion to hear a list of guest speakers. This year's speakers include Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education, Chief White Winnebago (Gerald Savage) who will do a 45-minute Native American Program and Gary Metivier who will do a one-hour wildlife presentation.

To top off the day's events, there will be ice sculptures carved up by Robert Storm.

Listen to the entire conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a community spotlight, email us at Community Spotlight

For more information on the event visit Flock to the Rock | Visit Rock Falls
