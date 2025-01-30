Rock Falls to offer bald eagle viewing

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight takes us to city of Rock Falls for a day admire majestic birds right on the river.

The 5th annual Flock to the Rock bald eagle viewing and nature exhibit takes place on Saturday, February 8, in Rock Falls at the Lower Dam of the Rock River.

WNIJ's Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Visit Rock Falls' Melinda Jones to discuss the day's events.

Viewing of eagles will take place before 10 am at the Rock Rivers lower dam.

After that, attendees are invited to the Rock Falls American Legion to hear a list of guest speakers. This year's speakers include Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab & Education, Chief White Winnebago (Gerald Savage) who will do a 45-minute Native American Program and Gary Metivier who will do a one-hour wildlife presentation.

To top off the day's events, there will be ice sculptures carved up by Robert Storm.

Listen to the entire conversation in the link above.

For more information on the event visit Flock to the Rock | Visit Rock Falls

