Community Spotlight
Introducing WNIJ's Community Spotlight, your go-to series for all things local and noteworthy, hosted by Jason Cregier. We highlight the events that matter most to you and bring you face-to-face with the individuals who bring these events to life. Through engaging interviews and on-the-ground coverage, we celebrate the spirit and diversity of our community. Have an event we should know about? Submit it here.

Rockford's Stroll on State and Small Business Saturday coincide for holiday kick-off

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
/
Julie Huber
The annual holiday celebration, Stroll on State, is Saturday, November 30th in downtown Rockford.

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight aims to put you in the holiday spirit with a preview of the stateline's biggest holiday extravaganza.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Julie Huber of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to discuss the annual Stroll on State holiday celebration.

The event coincides with Small Business Saturday. Many local businesses and vendors will be at the celebration.

The 2024 Stroll on State holiday festival will feature a holiday themed 5k, parade, live music and a tree lighting ceremony.

Listen to the full conversation in the link above.

If your event needs a spotlight, email us @wnij.org/spotlight

For more information on Stroll on State visit Stroll On State Event Schedule | Tree Lighting & Santa Claus
WNIJ News Downtown RockfordWinnebago CountyHoliday FestivalsSmall Business SaturdayThanksgiving
Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition".
