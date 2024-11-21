Rockford's Stroll on State and Small Business Saturday coincide for holiday kick-off

This week's WNIJ Community Spotlight aims to put you in the holiday spirit with a preview of the stateline's biggest holiday extravaganza.

WNIJ Morning Edition host Jason Cregier is joined by Julie Huber of the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to discuss the annual Stroll on State holiday celebration.

The event coincides with Small Business Saturday. Many local businesses and vendors will be at the celebration.

The 2024 Stroll on State holiday festival will feature a holiday themed 5k, parade, live music and a tree lighting ceremony.

For more information on Stroll on State visit Stroll On State Event Schedule | Tree Lighting & Santa Claus

