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Perspective: A beautiful day for 'sale-ing'

Northern Public Radio | By Anissa Kuhar
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:57 PM CST
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Beautiful treasures at amazing bargains. I’ll tell you the storied reasons to shop estate sales in my upcoming perspective. (249) It’s was a beautiful day to go sale-ing. I don’t mean s-a-i-l-i-n-g. I mean s-a-l-i-n-g, which is a made-up word. Today we went “estate saling,” which is a time to find beautiful treasures at amazing bargains. I found another valuable reason to pursue this pastime—the stories of those who lived among these treasures.

We stopped at a green, three-bedroom ranch crowded with guests rummaging for holiday décor, baking pans, crystal, stuffed animals, jewelry, and so much more. A shopper said the homeowners had dreams of opening a vintage shop. He owned more than 100 cars and she was an avid collector of bears and baskets. That vintage store would have been amazing.

Another house on a cul de sac had a seventies vibe with paneled walls, a leather bar filled with branded beer glasses, and a red floor with red pool table. Cross country skies were tucked in the pool room corner. A book collection contained a mix of right-leaning political books. Ribbons, stamps, Butterick clothing patterns, and a sewing machine covered a craft table. I could imagine the couple entertaining and passing time in this cozy cavern.

I bought a DVD collection of the West Wing television series which aired for seven seasons beginning in September, 1999, and a vintage scarf clip. My purchases were definitely a good value, but the best part of the day was learning about the valuable lives of those who made these houses into homes.

I’m Anissa Kuhar and that’s my perspective.
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Anissa Kuhar
Anissa Kuhar is a higher education professional and business leader in northern Illinois.
See stories by Anissa Kuhar