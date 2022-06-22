© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Anissa Kuhar is a higher education professional and business leader with an MBA. She has worked for Rock Valley College, Rockford University, and Northern Illinois University over multiple decades in various roles including admissions, marketing, and teaching. She’s volunteered in various schools to help students learn job preparedness skills and experience career and college readiness initiatives.