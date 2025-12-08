Perspective: S.M.I.L.E.

My son Adam has the innate ability to start a conversation with anyone. Ten minutes later, he knows the person’s employer, last vacation spot, and pizza topping preferences. We joke that Adam’s never met a stranger! With holidays parties in full swing, you might find yourself chit chatting with people you don’t know. Don’t panic. Smile. As a business consulting instructor who teaches networking skills, I offer you several simple tips for socializing using the acronym SMILE. That’s S-M-I-L-E.

S is for shake hands. This is a no-brainer at business functions. Alternatively, a salute by nodding works just as well at parties.

M is for make eye contact. Acknowledge and engage people with your eyes.

I is for inquire with questions. Ask about jobs, family, or hobbies to show your interest. Most people love to tell their stories.

L is for lead with a personal note. For example: “My name is Anissa. I’m a gym rat who loves weightlifting, which will come in handy after eating all these delicious treats!”

E, our final letter, is for exit with a way to reconnect, if desired. A nod to social media lets you stay connected.

Our acronym spells smile. Place a big, bright smile on your face. It welcomes people!

Congratulations! You’re ready to use the SMILE acronym at your next party.

And, if you’re like my son Adam, you will be turning strangers into friends.

I’m Anissa Kuhar, and that’s my perspective on smiling your way through this season’s social gatherings!