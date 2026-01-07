Perspective: What does your brand promise?

Walking down the toothpaste aisle, I discovered the many options to make your teeth whiter, breath fresher, and smile brighter. We are loyal to brands that keep their promise to help us successfully achieve our goals. Have you ever thought about the brand promise you offer when you interact with others?

Whether professional or personal relationships, people expect certain behaviors from us. As a college educator teaching business consulting, I remind my students to communicate their value by the promises they keep. As they develop and present their consulting recommendations to our client, they are delivering on their promise as a professional to fulfill the project goals. This makes a solid impression about the type of employee they can become.

Another promise students make is to support their team members. How well they attend team meetings, meet deadlines, and respect each other speaks to their character and foreshadows future job behavior. A once shiny reputation can quickly be tarnished by lack of follow-through and team abandonment, just like a toothpaste that doesn’t whiten our teeth or freshen our breath.

Beyond our work identities, we deliver value in our roles as family members, friends, club participants, and civic volunteers. It’s up to you to determine and communicate your value in any relationship. Much like the many toothpaste brands offering the promise of a brighter smile, my brand promise is to successfully prepare students with business skills to help them get a leg up in the labor market.

I’m Anissa Kuhar, and that’s my perspective.