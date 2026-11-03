Perspective: Election Day

Today, at last, it’s Election Day.

Though the president is not on the ballot, it is all but certain that his policies, actions and behavior over the past two years are what’s on people’s minds as they fill out their ballots.

Congressional Republicans, who are on the ballot, have stood by passively as the president has ignored laws Congress passed, spent money they didn’t allocate and declared war without their approval.

The result has been tough times for many, with higher prices for food, gas and health care. Oblivious, the president has engaged in breath-taking corruption and attacked our democracy.

Consider this. Do you think the country is moving in the right direction? To paraphrase Ronald Reagan when he ran against President Carter in 1980, are you better off today than you were two years ago?

If you think the president is on the right track, vote for the Republican candidates. If his party stays in the majority, they will continue to have his back, enabling him with their silence and their votes.

But if you want to see checks on the president’s power and a move back toward a healthy democracy, vote for the Democratic candidates. At the state-level, the Democrats will make sure elections are protected, and at the congressional level they will restore funding and hold wrong-doers accountable. They will stop the chaos and corruption. They will create policies that help the American people.

I’m Deborah Booth and that’s my perspective.