Perspective: Building more trust in our society

I want to talk about what we can do after this midterm election – no matter what the results. This Perspective adds more details to what I’ve been writing the last few months concerning how we as citizens of this divided nation can help restore the unity of its democratic principles.

I’ve heard a wise person say that a society is held together by Trust. But we seem to be living in a society that sows fear and distrust with leaders now trying to keep us together. I think we may be at the crossroads of some major new directions.

In your context, what would help you feel more trusting of where our nation is headed and the leaders who will take us there? Try making a list.

For me, feeling more trustful would include:



Knowing that my views about what’s happening in private and public conversations will not be discounted, but seriously considered. Having opportunities to talk with others about difficult issues and exploring how we might blend together some aspects of our differing views so that everyone feels heard and respected. Working with others on developing strategies to (a) continue such deliberations, (b) construct methods and commitments to open up more community conversations where individual views are aired and deliberated in a context of inclusion, openness, and trust, and (c) find ways to celebrate any breakthroughs experienced with developing more trusting relationships.

What’s on your list?

I’m Connie Seraphine and that is my Perspective.