Perspective: Why is this midterm election so important?

The midterm election is November 3rd. Early voting has begun and all signs point to a pivotal time in our nation’s history. Every two years all members of the US House of Representatives stand for reelection. Also, every two years about one third of our Senators are also running for reelection.

Nov. 3rd is the first chance AMERICANS can weigh in on the course this administration is taking to turn the nation to its agenda. And what an agenda we have seen. We are witnessing an administration that has run amok. The rule of law is being shattered, the Justice department decimated and armed ICE agents roam the nation unchecked. From tariffs to trade wars to a reckless war, the country is turning against its allies and cozying up to its enemies. Virtually every sector of our economy has been hurt by these policies. From agricultural to industrial, so much of our economy has been negatively impacted by our representatives in Congress who refuse to rise up against the harmful actions of this administration.

This election will allow the American people to use their voice by voting for representatives who will represent their interests, not the interests of an administration which is rapidly running this country into the ground. Stand up for American values. Stand up for the rule of law. Stand with the millions of Americans who want America to succeed while upholding its values of liberty and justice for all. NOW IS

THE TIME TO VOTE!

I am Carol Bailey of Rockford, Illinois and that is my Perspective

