Carol Bailey is an attorney now retired who began her legal career in 1977 as the first woman Assistant State’s Attorney in the history of the 17th Judicial Circuit in Illinois. Atty. Bailey while in the State’s Attorney’s Office was a cofounder of Family Advocate, Inc, a child abuse treatment center and later started the Northern Illinois Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.

Atty. Bailey practiced law for over 45 years before her retirement. During her career she received numerous awards including being named an Illinois Super Lawyer and a Leading Lawyer by her colleagues and she was honored with the Woman of Achievement in the Professions by the YWCA. In retirement she leads the Voter Services Committee of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford.