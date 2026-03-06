Perspective: Protect your mail-in vote

Early voting has begun in Illinois for the March 17th primary election and mail-in ballots are an important and convenient method of voting. The US Postal Service has now codified a rule that may prevent your mail-in ballot from being counted.

The U.S. Postal Service is taking one to three days to process and postmark mail. As a result, The League of Women Voters' advice to voters is to focus on what you can do to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted. That includes:

· If you have not already done so, request a mail in ballot as soon as possible

· Use a secure drop box or return your vote-by-mail ballot directly to the election authority’s office.

· Go inside the post office and request your ballot be postmarked.

· Consider using March 10 as the last day to put your ballot in the U.S. mail ahead of the March 17 Primary Election.

Your vote is your voice.

These measures will ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard.

I'm Carol Bailey, Chair of the Voter Services Committee of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford and this is my perspective.