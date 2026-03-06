© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Perspective: Protect your mail-in vote

Northern Public Radio | By Carol Bailey
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:25 AM CST
Tiffany Tertipes
/
Unsplash

Early voting has begun in Illinois for the March 17th primary election and mail-in ballots are an important and convenient method of voting. The US Postal Service has now codified a rule that may prevent your mail-in ballot from being counted.

The U.S. Postal Service is taking one to three days to process and postmark mail. As a result, The League of Women Voters' advice to voters is to focus on what you can do to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted. That includes:

· If you have not already done so, request a mail in ballot as soon as possible
· Use a secure drop box or return your vote-by-mail ballot directly to the election authority’s office.
· Go inside the post office and request your ballot be postmarked.
· Consider using March 10 as the last day to put your ballot in the U.S. mail ahead of the March 17 Primary Election.

Your vote is your voice.

These measures will ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard.

I'm Carol Bailey, Chair of the Voter Services Committee of the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford and this is my perspective.
Carol Bailey
Carol Bailey is an attorney now retired who began her legal career in 1977 as the first woman Assistant State’s Attorney in the history of the 17th Judicial Circuit in Illinois. Atty. Bailey while in the State’s Attorney’s Office was a cofounder of Family Advocate, Inc, a child abuse treatment center and later started the Northern Illinois Chapter of the Women’s Bar Association of Illinois.
