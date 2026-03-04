Perspective: Sisters by choice inspire just as well

I always wanted a sister, but it was not meant to be. Friends come and go, but those who’ve stayed share our common goal for self-improvement and achievement.

Ten years ago I teamed up with a friend to train for a 5K. Soon the 5K became a 10K and one workout warrior grew to a sisterhood of seven accomplished women providing support to one another. Today, my tribe share stories of raising children, caring for aging parents, pursuing professional growth, and excelling at exercise. Positive people inspire!

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, I raise a Gatorade to the women I call my Warriors, non-biological sisters who challenge me to grow. I dedicate this poem to them and all women seeking sisterhood.

You can, you will, you do every day.

You set your sights high and sail away.

You know your goals and pursue them with vigor;

As you excel, your ambitions grow bigger.

No downed trees or roadblocks will hinder your way;

You find optimism and drive to carry on every day.

Your energy, intelligence, resilience, and cheer,

Keep you on track while diminishing the fear.

You motivate me to lead the charge;

Making things happen and living life large.

A friend, a leader, a woman of clout;

I can count on you and your strength, I have no doubt.

Thank you Warriors for moving us all ahead;

Even on days when we want to stay in bed!

I’m Anissa Kuhar and that’s my sisterhood Perspective!