Ready to share your perspective?

The founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

What is it like living in America 250 years later?

We want to hear your unique viewpoint: As a parent, an educator, an immigrant, a student, an artist, a football player, a neighbor, a resident of this nation. Whoever you are, we want to know what you’re thinking about at this milestone in American history.

WNIJ is collecting 250 Perspectives to share throughout the year. It’s an ambitious goal, so we’re inviting listeners to become part of this history project.

Need a prompt to get you started?

How are you feeling on this significant milestone?

How are you celebrating?

What are the most important American values to you?

What does it mean to be an American?

What is your vision for the next 250 years?