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A Waubonsee automotive professor on how the car industry has evolved, and how education had to evolve with it | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published November 6, 2026 at 2:49 AM CST
Waubonsee Community College associate professor of automotive technology Guy Tiberio
Waubonsee Community College

Guy Tiberio, Waubonsee Community College associate professor of automotive technology

On a new Teachers' Lounge, Guy Tiberio got interested in cars in the way a lot of people do. His dad was a technician, worked on cars in the driveway, and handed Guy a wrench when he was a kid and asked him to help out.

He then went to Waubonsee Community College and, now, he’s back at his alma mater as an associate professor of automotive technology.

But Guy's story is less and less common now among his students. Cars have gotten more technologically advanced. They’re full of sensors and require software that make it a lot harder for regular people to work on their cars — and then share that passion with their kids.

We talk a ton about how the industry has evolved and how auto education has had to evolve with it —-including a giant new Technical Education Center at Waubonsee that opened last year. Guy also talks about why Waubonsee is his dream job, the automotive teacher who inspired him to become a teacher, and the unique experience at a famous national park many of his students have taken part in.

Teachers' Lounge Podcast
Peter Medlin
Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Guy Tiberio

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!

Send us an email to nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu.
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Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin