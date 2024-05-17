Learning from everywhere & exploring the underlying purpose of education | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge podcast, we’re talking with Joseph Flynn. He’s an associate professor of curriculum & instruction at Northern Illinois University. He’s also the university’s executive director of equity & inclusion.

And, if you are a regular WNIJ listener -- you probably know him from his frequent commentaries on our “Perspectives” series.

We had a wide-ranging conversation about his path into the classroom, how teaching can be a tool for profound growth or oppression, the Social Justice Summer Camp he helps lead, Kendrick Lamar & so much more.

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

