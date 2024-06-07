Our DeKalb student correspondents teach forensics & the art of communication | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Today, is one of my favorite episodes of the entire year — it's our 2nd annual student correspondent episode!

If you’re not familiar, student correspondent is a segment we do every month on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show and at the end of the school year we collect all of them here.

On student correspondent, we follow a group of students in a club, sport, or activity throughout their entire season -- the highs and lows and the friends they make along the way.

I love it because it allows us to get to know a group of students and the activities that make their school experience truly special. It’s where they find their people, their community, and their passions.

This year, we’re telling the story of the DeKalb High School Forensics team -- from the jam-packed opening meeting where the coaches introduce themselves in October to the last-minute rehearsals sessions before regionals and the last goodbye after the spectacle of the state tournament.

You might be wondering…Forensics? There’s competitive high school crime scene investigation? NO, no, no. Forensics is competitive speech and debate.

Learn more about Forensics and hear the team’s season unfold on this episode of Teachers’ Lounge.

If you want to listen to these segments in real time, month to month, you can only hear it on our Teachers’ Lounge Radio show. It airs on WNIJ on the last Friday of every month at noon and the following Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

That is the exclusive home of our student and classroom correspondent segments all school year long, until it all gets collected here in June. So, if you want to hear the next season of Student Correspondent soon, keep up with the radio show in the fall -- otherwise you’ll have to wait another year!

Peter Medlin

