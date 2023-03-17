Golden Apples, Escape Rooms, & Embracing Culture | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge Podcast, Dominique Yackley!

She’s a 5th grade teacher at Founders Elementary School in DeKalb, Illinois. Dominique was also just named a finalist for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching -- one of just 30 in the entire state of Illinois.

We talked about embracing her students’ culture -- sometimes through Takis, we talked about putting her kids through math escape rooms, how discussion is the backbone of her teaching, and so much more.

We also have a special announcement! Later this month, on March 30, we will be recording an episode of Teachers’ Lounge LIVE at Beloit College in Beloit, Wisconsin. Teachers’ Lounge host Peter Medlin will be talking with Wayne Au. He’s this year’s Weissberg Chair in Human Rights and Social Justice at Beloit College. He’s an author and a professor at the University of Washington-Bothell. His work ranges from standardized testing to rethinking ethnic studies.

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the podcast! And please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!

Also, Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! Catch the show as an hour-long radio program every month LIVE on 89-5 FM and streaming at WNIJ.org. We have multiple guests, stories, and exclusive segments. Our next episode airs on Friday, March 31st at 11 a.m. Tune in on the last Friday of the month at the same time for future episodes.

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Dominique Yackley

Story featured in this episode:

How Illinois schools are trying to make their teacher workforce more diverse to help all students

Teacher & scholar Wayne Au is Beloit College's 2023 Weissberg Chair in Human Rights & Social Justice

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

