Agriculture & the underlying purpose of education | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ.

On this episode, we’re talking with Joseph Flynn. He’s an associate professor of curriculum & instruction at Northern Illinois University. He’s also the university’s executive director of equity & inclusion.

And, if you are a regular WNIJ listener -- you probably know him from his frequent commentaries on our “Perspectives” series.

We had a wide-ranging conversation about his path into the classroom, how teaching can be a tool for profound growth or oppression and the Social Justice Summer Camp he helps lead.

Also, our chat with Sycamore High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor -- Kara Poynter!

She’s about as busy of a teacher as you can be -- between teaching speech, a Farm-to-Fork food class, traveling all around the country with her students for FFA competitions and conferences -- and then she goes home to her husband, two kids, and 100 sheep.

It’s a lot, but we talk about how she stays motivated, connecting her students with the community, how agriculture education is evolving and focusing on issues like sustainability, and so much more.

