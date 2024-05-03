Agriculture is for everyone | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge podcast, we’re talking with Sycamore High School agriculture teacher and FFA advisor -- Kara Poynter!

She’s about as busy of a teacher as you can be -- between teaching speech, a Farm-to-Fork food class, traveling all around the country with her students for FFA competitions and conferences -- and then she goes home to her husband, two kids, and 100 sheep.

And her agriculture program just keeps growing!

“We just got done looking at classes for next year and we'll have 444 kids taking ag classes. That's like a third of the school. We have 19 different classes we can teach. I go from cooking and farm to fork to speech to Ag to science to welding,” she said.

It’s a lot, but we talk about how she stays motivated, connecting her students with the community, how agriculture education is evolving and focusing on issues like sustainability, and so much more.

“Ag is always changing; everything around you is changing; how we're getting our food is changing,” said Poynter. “I think that's what I love so much about it is that it’s so diverse, and it is for everyone.”

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

