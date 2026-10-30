A first-year Rockford teacher, a life-changing field trip, and students say goodbye to a sport they love | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our education podcast, "Teachers' Lounge," is also on the radio. We feature interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love, along with exclusive segments, in a monthly, hourlong show on WNIJ.

On this episode, we talk to Mary Covert! She's a middle school science teacher in Seneca, Illinois.

We had a great conversation about why, despite their sometimes suspect reputation, she wouldn't want to teach anything but middle school.

And we talk about how, back when Covert was in middle school, herself, she went on a field trip that completely changed her life.

We also talk to Ellen Austin and Anne O'Keefe. Austin's an award-winning high school journalism teacher. O'Keefe is the assistant director of Community Engagement at the Rockford Public Library.

Together, they're launching a Youth Community News Initiative in Rockford to try to give students a voice in their city!

We also have a "classroom correspondent" on the show. This is the teacher we interview each month to follow a school year in their life.

This year, our correspondent is Kelcey Dodd! She's a kindergarten teacher at Spring Creek Elementary in Rockford who is in her first year as a teacher, so we're going to be checking in on her as she figures things out.

Finally, we check in with our student correspondents for the fall: the Amboy High School marching band, as they seek to topple their rival and take home a trophy they've been chasing for more than 20 years.

If you have never listened before, the show is based on a simple idea: We have all had teachers who shaped who we are. We want to hear about the educators who inspired you. Every guest on "Teachers' Lounge," whether a teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by listeners.

So tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Send us an email to nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu, and they could be on the show!

Don't worry — the podcast is still available. You can catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent