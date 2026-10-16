A Seneca science teacher on the school field trip that changed her life | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On Teachers' Lounge, we’ve had two teachers in the past year tell us that a field trip to Colonial Williamsburg changed their life and inspired them to become teachers.

That's was certainly the case for today’s guest, Mary Covert! Her trip was part of this year-long, fascinating project she participated in when she was in middle school — that it’s hard to imagine could happen today.

Interestingly, as much as she loves American History, she doesn’t teach social studies. Mary teaches science to 7th and 8th graders at Seneca Grade School.

We had a delightful conversation about the hands-on experiments her kids are working on these days, that fateful field trip that ignited her passion for teaching, why gifted education is important, and why she wouldn’t want to teach anything but middle school.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Mary Covert

Stories in this episode:

How soccer helps Rockford's Swahili-speaking students connect to their school

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!

Send us an email to nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu.