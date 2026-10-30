Poetically Yours - Scary times

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Welsh Middle School student Jaelynn Kidd.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of students who write for their school newspaper, the "Bulldog Beat." Some of these students wrote poems for Poetically Yours. Here's Jaelynn's poem "Scream."

Scream is a very scary movie to watch during Halloween time.

Halloween is a time to get candy and go trick or treat.

Kids will be crying on Halloween Day, and they will be dressing up in different costumes.

Scream is a scary monster.

Kids will cry if they see him.

He is a serial killer, but it's just a movie.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent