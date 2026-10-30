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Poetically Yours - Scary times

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published October 30, 2026 at 10:11 AM CDT
Aurora Laynge/Malayja Brunson

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week's poet is Welsh Middle School student Jaelynn Kidd.

Paula Coulahan, a Poetically Yours contributor, leads a group of students who write for their school newspaper, the "Bulldog Beat." Some of these students wrote poems for Poetically Yours. Here's Jaelynn's poem "Scream."

Scream is a very scary movie to watch during Halloween time.

Halloween is a time to get candy and go trick or treat.

Kids will be crying on Halloween Day, and they will be dressing up in different costumes.

Scream is a scary monster.

Kids will cry if they see him.

He is a serial killer, but it's just a movie.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose