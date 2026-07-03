We interviewed students every month as they started their own small businesses | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our last episode, we brought you the journey of our classroom correspondent -- the teacher we interviewed every single month of the school year.

This time around, it’s time for the students! Every year, we bring you our classroom correspondents. They’re a group of students in a club or activity who we also interview every month through their season or semester.

We’ve had an upstart e-sports team, a speech club, a school play; this past fall it was a student newspaper. This spring, our correspondents were from the Whiteside Area Career Center’s CEO Program who were building their own small businesses from scratch!

Students have to apply for this experience, make their case on why they’re a good fit, and, if they get in, these students spent the year exploring entrepreneurship. They toured local businesses, connected with mentors, and completed a class project where they had to throw an event. It all led to the spring where they were tasked with starting their own businesses, from scratch, and debuting it at a huge trade show with thousands of people.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Stories featured in this episode:

This Rockford middle school disciplines Black students more than any school in Illinois

This Springfield high school has one of the highest rates of suspensions for Black students in Illinois

This large Chicago high school rarely suspends its students

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu

