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Naked suspect is arrested after assaults are reported in downtown DeKalb

Northern Public Radio | By Jenna Dooley
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:06 PM CDT
Yvonne Boose, WNIJ file photo

DeKalb police arrested a man on Thursday, July 2, 2026 after receiving 911 calls related to physical and sexual assaults occurring at the DeKalb Public Library and in the area around the DeKalb Farmer's Market.

Two women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third woman refused medical attention.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect had removed his clothes.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a narcotic medical evaluation and has been released to the custody of the DeKalb Police Department pending criminal charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to contact the department.
Illinois
Jenna Dooley
Jenna Dooley has spent her professional career in public radio. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University and the Public Affairs Reporting Program at the University of Illinois - Springfield. She returned to Northern Public Radio in DeKalb after several years hosting Morning Edition at WUIS-FM in Springfield. She is a former "Newsfinder of the Year" from the Illinois Associated Press and recipient of NIU's Donald R. Grubb Journalism Alumni Award. She is an active member of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association and an adjunct instructor at NIU.
See stories by Jenna Dooley