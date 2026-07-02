Naked suspect is arrested after assaults are reported in downtown DeKalb

DeKalb police arrested a man on Thursday, July 2, 2026 after receiving 911 calls related to physical and sexual assaults occurring at the DeKalb Public Library and in the area around the DeKalb Farmer's Market.

Two women were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a third woman refused medical attention.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect had removed his clothes.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a narcotic medical evaluation and has been released to the custody of the DeKalb Police Department pending criminal charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to contact the department.