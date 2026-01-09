Meet the student-reporters from Kaneland High School's student-run magazine 'The Kaneland Krier'

Our Teachers’ Lounge podcast is also a monthly radio show on WNIJ. That radio show has exclusive segments that you don’t get on the podcast. But, in the new year, we want to give you a taste of what you’re missing!

On the radio show, we have a “student correspondent” segment. It's where we follow a group of students in a club, sport, or activity.

We’ve been doing this for a few years now. We’ve followed students putting together their school's first play in a decade, a speech and debate team with a storied tradition, and -- most recently this fall -- we featured the reporters and editors at Kaneland High School's student-run magazine "The Kaneland Krier" as they raced against their deadlines.

That’s the story we’re bringing you today! This fall, we checked in with the Krier's staff every month. Now, we're combining all of those segments, so you can hear their full story.

I love this segment and how it showcases students and things that make them excited to come to school every day.

As you can imagine, this was a particularly fun one for me. It really reminded me of how I fell in love with journalism and how much student media meant to me when I was in college, so it was so cool to see these high schoolers pour everything they’ve got into making the best magazine possible.

SHOW NOTES

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

