Meet the students behind Hinckley-Big Rock's first theater production in a decade | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Our Teachers’ Lounge podcast is also a monthly radio show on WNIJ. That radio show has exclusive segments that you don’t get on the podcast. But, in the new year, we want to give you a taste of what you’re missing.

Over on the radio show, we have a “classroom correspondent” -- a teacher we interview every month to follow a school year in their life. And we also have “student correspondents” -- where we follow a group of students in a club, sport, or activity -- throughout their entire season.

We’ve been doing this for a few years now. We’ve followed an upstart high school e-sports team, a speech and debate team with a storied tradition, and -- most recently this fall -- we featured the drama club at Hinckley-Big Rock High School as their students set out to put on their first fall play in over a decade.

And that’s the story we’re bringing you today. This fall on the radio show, we checked in with our theater students every month. Now, we're combining all of those segments, so you can hear their whole journey from auditions through opening night.

We love this segment. We get to showcase students and things that make them excited to come to school every day.

