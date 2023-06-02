It's graduation season. Sorry teachers, but the students are taking center stage! | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, it’s graduation season so, sorry teachers, but the students are taking center stage!

We talked with four high school seniors about how COVID defined their experience. Then, we’re going to bring you a full, extended version of a conversation with one of those seniors: Maddux Shockey, the senior class president at Freeport High School.

Also, our student correspondents make their podcast debut! This spring during the Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show, we've been following the inaugural season of the DeKalb High School esports team! Now, meet the team and follow their playoff push right here on the podcast!

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on a simple idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

SHOW NOTES

Stories featured in this episode:

The Class of 2023 talk about how COVID defined their high school experience

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

