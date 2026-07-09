Winnebago County Sheriff's Forum
Winnebago County Sheriff's Forum
Both Candidates for Winnebago County Sheriff were invited to participate in a forum to discuss their plans for the future of the Sheriff's Department. The Incumbent declined, but the challenger will present his vision for the department and answer questions from the audience,
Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center Sullivan Theater
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Eliminate Racism 815, NAACP
815-978-6464
eliminateracism815@gmail.com
Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center Sullivan Theater
118 N Main StreetRockford, Illinois 61101