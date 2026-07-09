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Winnebago County Sheriff's Forum

Winnebago County Sheriff's Forum

Both Candidates for Winnebago County Sheriff were invited to participate in a forum to discuss their plans for the future of the Sheriff's Department. The Incumbent declined, but the challenger will present his vision for the department and answer questions from the audience,

Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center Sullivan Theater
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Eliminate Racism 815, NAACP
815-978-6464
eliminateracism815@gmail.com
https://www.er815.org
Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center Sullivan Theater
118 N Main Street
Rockford, Illinois 61101