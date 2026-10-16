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Spooky Yet Sparkly Geodes

Spooky Yet Sparkly Geodes

Geodes are one of the most fascinating phenomena in the gem world and now you can create your very own Halloween-inspired version! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll transform a plastic skull into a one-of-a-kind crystal geode. Whether you love rocks and minerals, getting crafty, or just want to add a bit of sparkle to your Halloween decorations, this workshop is a perfect way to celebrate the season! Each participant will design and create their very own plastic skull, complete with tiny crystals! All materials included.

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$20
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org