Spooky Yet Sparkly Geodes

Geodes are one of the most fascinating phenomena in the gem world and now you can create your very own Halloween-inspired version! In this hands-on workshop, you’ll transform a plastic skull into a one-of-a-kind crystal geode. Whether you love rocks and minerals, getting crafty, or just want to add a bit of sparkle to your Halloween decorations, this workshop is a perfect way to celebrate the season! Each participant will design and create their very own plastic skull, complete with tiny crystals! All materials included.