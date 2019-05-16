Sessions from Studio A - Andrew Jacob Holm

We packed up our gear and hit the road this week to record a set from Andrew Jacob Holm, who grew up playing blues and country in the Rockford area. Andrew performed at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford to kick off their Dockside Live series. Catch live music on the dock all Spring and Summer long... you might see us there as well!

Andrew Jacob Holm performing Dockside Live at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford.

Check out Andrew's album here!