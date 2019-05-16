© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Andrew Jacob Holm

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published May 16, 2019 at 12:36 PM CDT
screen_shot_2019-05-16_at_12.25.16_pm.png
1 of 2
Andrew Jacob Holm performing at Prairie Street Brewing Co.
screen_shot_2019-05-16_at_12.25.47_pm.png
2 of 2
Andrew Jacob Holm performing at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

We packed up our gear and hit the road this week to record a set from Andrew Jacob Holm, who grew up playing blues and country in the Rockford area. Andrew performed at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford to kick off their Dockside Live series. Catch live music on the dock all Spring and Summer long... you might see us there as well!

Andrew Jacob Holm performing Dockside Live at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford.

Check out Andrew's album here!

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
Related Stories