Sessions from Studio A - Orlando Peña

Rochelle native Orlando Peña recently made the move up to Madison, Wis., and went from a solo act to performing with a full band, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Catch their performance in Studio A here!

Orlando and his band performing "For Once" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Orlando Peña and his band perform "Intentions" in WNIJ's Studio A.