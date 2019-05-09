© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Orlando Peña

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published May 9, 2019
Orlando's band performing in WNIJ's Studio A.
Orlando and his band performing in WNIJ's Studio A
Orlando's band performing in WNIJ's Studio A.
Orlando performing in WNIJ's Studio A.

Rochelle native Orlando Peña recently made the move up to Madison, Wis., and went from a solo act to performing with a full band, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Catch their performance in Studio A here!   

Orlando and his band performing "For Once" in WNIJ's Studio A. 

Find more info about Orlando and his music here

Orlando Peña and his band perform "Intentions" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Arts Sessions From Studio A
