Our education podcast, "Teachers' Lounge," is also on the radio. We feature interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love, along with exclusive segments, in a monthly, hourlong show on WNIJ.

On this episode, we talk to two Northern Illinois University professors who have spent the past 25 years doing research and conservation work in Madagascar: Karen Samonds and Mitch Irwin.

Mitch is a biological anthropologist who studies lemurs. You probably know Madagascar’s adorable Muppet-like primates from the PBS kids show Zoboomafoo or the hit animated movie Madagascar.

Karen’s a professor in the department of biological sciences whose paleontology work focuses on how Madagascar’s unique animals got to the island in the first place.

They’re also married! And, throughout their quarter century researching and spending summers in Madagascar, often conservation has had to take precedence over their research. You can’t study lemurs if they’re gone and their habitat is destroyed.

They helped start a conservation NGO called Sadabe along with the Malagasy people who do this work every day. This year they got some huge news that they’ve been thinking about for 25 years: the Malagasy government granted permanent protected area status to a portion of high-altitude rainforest where they research.

We also talk to Waubonsee Community College automotive technology professor Guy Tiberio. He got interested in cars in the way a lot of people do. His dad was a technician who worked on cars in the driveway, handed Guy a wrench when he was a kid and asked him to help out.

But Guy's story is becoming less common among his students. Cars have gotten more technologically advanced. They're full of sensors and require software that makes it a lot harder for regular people to work on their cars and share that passion with their kids.

We talk a lot about how the industry has evolved and how automotive education has had to evolve with it, including a giant new Technical Education Center at Waubonsee that opened last year.

We also have a "classroom correspondent" on the show. This is the teacher we interview each month to follow a school year in their life.

This year, our correspondent is Kelcey Dodd! She's a kindergarten teacher at Spring Creek Elementary in Rockford who is in her first year as a teacher, so we're going to be checking in on her as she figures things out.

Finally, we've got our last check-in with our student correspondents for the fall: the Amboy High School marching band!

If you have never listened before, the show is based on a simple idea: We have all had teachers who shaped who we are. We want to hear about the educators who inspired you. Every guest on "Teachers' Lounge," whether a teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by listeners.

So tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Send us an email to nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu, and they could be on the show!

Don't worry — the podcast is still available. You can catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

