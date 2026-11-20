On a new Teachers' Lounge, we’re talking with two Northern Illinois University professors who have spent the past 25 years doing research and conservation work in Madagascar — the island nation located off Africa's southeast coast.

Their names are Mitch Irwin and Karen Samonds.

Mitch is a biological anthropologist who studies lemurs. You probably know Madagascar’s adorable Muppet-like primates from the PBS kids show Zoboomafoo or the hit animated movie Madagascar.

Karen’s a professor in the department of biological sciences whose paleontology work focuses on how Madagascar’s unique animals got to the island in the first place.

They’re also married! And, throughout their quarter century researching and spending summers in Madagascar, often conservation has had to take precedence over their research. You can’t study lemurs if they’re gone and their habitat is destroyed.

They helped start a conservation NGO called Sadabe along with the Malagasy people who do this work every day. This year they got some huge news that they’ve been thinking about for 25 years: the Malagasy government granted permanent protected area status to a portion of high-altitude rainforest where they research.

We talk about all of this, the economic realities their work runs into in one of the world’s poorest counties, and how Madagascar has become a second home for their whole family.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educators in this episode:

Karen Samonds & Mitch Irwin

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!

Send us an email to nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu.