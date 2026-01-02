Some of our best education stories of 2025 | Teachers' Lounge Podcast
Happy New Year! But before we get too far into 2026, I want to take one more look back at 2025. We’ve already shared some of our favorite conversations of this past year, but Teachers’ Lounge is even more than the interviews we have with educators you nominate.
This show is also a platform for the in-depth education reporting we produce at WNIJ.
And when we ask you for nominations – we also always ask for you to send story ideas to teacherslounge@niu.edu. And you do! We’ve covered a lot of those story ideas here on the show!
So, today we’re going to revisit a few of the stories that stuck out to us this year. Some of them are very serious, some are uplifting or even fun. But I think they’re all important.
SHOW NOTES
Stories in this episode:
- School police ticketed Rockford students nearly $60K for in-school incidents. A new bill wants to end the practice in Illinois.
- Rockford occupational therapists say lack of planning and support led to hundreds of students on waitlists
- Illinois school religious exemptions for measles vaccine up 90% over the past decade
- The Trump admin revoked the visas of several NIU international students. Other international students are anxious.
- As Illinois lawmakers weigh artificial intelligence rules for schools, here's how Rockford teachers are using AI
- Rockford immigrant families anxious about increased immigration arrests
- Why nearly 40 percent of Kankakee teachers weren't properly licensed, nine times the state average
- How Beloit College stepped up to save a hockey program after another college suddenly closed
- North Central College cross country mourns the loss of legendary coach Al Carius, the 'Coach of the Century'
Why these very different northern Illinois elementary schools have seen a big increase in homeless students
Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.
Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: teacherslounge@niu.edu