Rockford immigrant families anxious about increased immigration raids

Two immigrant families in Rockford are trying to settle into life in a new country while immigration raid fears grow.

Some of the individuals we spoke to came to the U.S. seeking political asylum while others arrived through a Biden-era humanitarian parole system. At the end of his term, Biden chose not to extend that program, which the Trump administration ended. Now, immigrant families using that legal pathway have to seek other options while worrying they could be detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, without their day in immigration court.

Rosa and her three kids moved to Rockford about a year and a half ago after a long, dangerous journey from Ecuador. They traveled through treacherous jungles and areas known for armed kidnappers.

She knew the risks, and says she would do anything to give her kids better education opportunities and escape violence in her former country.

“I would die to take care of my kids,” she said.

We chose not to use Rosa’s real name due to privacy concerns in the U.S. and in her home country of Venezuela.

Making the perilous trip with three young kids was challenging. She didn’t want to scare them, so she tried to hide how much danger they were actually facing.

“So, with the kids," said Rosa, "the way that I treated it was like we were going on a tour."

Amanda Mehl from Rockford Action for Immigrants helped translate these conversations. They help re-settle families like this and assist with housing, clothing, legal services and more.

Rosa’s three kids are all in school in Rockford now. She says it’s been a difficult transition, particularly for her middle schooler. New country, new language, new school -- it was overwhelming. But then the volunteers helped him find a soccer team. Rosa says it’s been like therapy.

“It helped him a lot. He wasn't even sleeping,” she said. “And then he got into soccer, and he would come back tired and would sleep.”

Her daughter just graduated high school and plans to enroll in college.

“For me, it's such a proud moment, as a mom," she said, "and I want her to keep studying, because I don't want her to lose that energy and that drive."

After the long journey, she says they’re realizing their dreams. But the increase in immigration raids and detentions have her worried. A few weeks ago, her son was at soccer practice when news of ICE sightings in Rockford reached them. Her daughter was supposed to have a college meeting, but they stayed home out of fear.

On the other side of Rockford, two brothers also moved to the city nearly two years ago. We’re calling them Luis and Francisco. They’re originally from Nicaragua.

“We didn't come here to steal a job or cause any harm to anybody,” said Francisco. “We just came here to offer a better future for our family.”

They’re both fathers of twins, but their kids had to stay behind.

Luis says the public education system in Nicaragua isn’t very good, but now, thanks to the money they’re earning in the US, they can afford to send their kids to private school.

“They're studying English now," he said, "and before, I wouldn't have been able to provide that opportunity for them, but being here, I can provide that opportunity."

Francisco says it’s been really hard and stressful being away from them so long, but they call each other every day.

Luis says they talk about the chores they help their mom with and how they want to come to the US to study someday.

“Every day, we are asking God to bring us together," said Luis, "and that hopefully one day they could come here so we can be together."

Francisco looks at a photo of his family on the beach, where they ate together for his going away party, and Luis thinks about saying goodbye to his children.

“It was hard, on my last day at home," he said, "to watch my one little girl cry so much."

Despite immigration concerns, they still hope that one day they’ll be reunited here in the U.S., to keep pursuing — as a family — their American dream.