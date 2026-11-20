NIU Police Chief Jason John issued a statement to the campus community on Friday providing an update on a report of sexual assault that was filed on Oct. 13, 2026.

The alleged sexual assault was reported to have taken place that morning in Gabel Hall, which is located on the NIU campus.

NIU issued a campus warning in response and provided "trauma-informed care and support to the individual who made the report."

The investigation continued over several weeks.

John says after conducting a thorough investigation, it was determined that the reported sexual assault did not occur and was fabricated. The statement to the campus community says the incident no longer poses a threat.

More from the statement:

Filing a false police report is unlawful and can divert public safety resources from where they are needed. NIU is taking appropriate steps to address the matter consistent with applicable policies and legal processes.

While we now know that this situation did not occur, we do not want this outcome to discourage anyone from reporting sexual misconduct or other concerning behavior. Everyone who comes forward, whether as a survivor or witness, will be heard, supported and treated with care and respect.

NIU Police and university administration take all reports of sexual misconduct seriously, and we remain committed to providing support and resources to survivors, conducting thorough and impartial investigations and holding offenders accountable. Your safety and well-being matters.

