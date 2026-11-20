There is good news and bad news when it comes to the state budget. Illinois is on pace for a surplus this fiscal year that could top $900 million. But governor's budget office is warning of what's ahead.

A report predicts a budget deficit in the next fiscal year that could be as much as $2.4 billion. The shortfall is due to expected due to changes in Medicaid and food assistance programs outlined in the federal One Big Beautiful Bill.

We discuss what the state might do to prepare.

Also, the two GOP caucus leaders were reelected by their members. House Democrats are waiting to choose a new speaker. And we preview an upcoming investigative committee hearing into allegations against Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana).

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.

