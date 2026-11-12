© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eeeeewwwww! 'Corpse Flower' to bloom soon in Rockford

Northern Public Radio | By Christian Romano
Published November 12, 2026 at 3:10 PM CST
WNIJ file photo
Claire Buchanan
WNIJ file photo

Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens is waiting for Grimace to bloom. This plant was named Grimace following a naming contest when the plant first bloomed in August 2018.

Grimace is 23 years old and was a gift from Huntington Botanical Gardens in California in 2011. Grimace measured 80.37 inches tall and 48 inches wide in 2018, the largest bloom to date.

This kind of plant is known as the "corpse flower" because it smells like rotting meat or burnt sugar when in bloom.

In bloom, the strong smell helps attract fresh flies and carrion beetles, which pollinate the flower while they look for rotting meat.

It takes seven to 20 years for the first bloom to appear and can take three to ten more years to bloom again, and the bloom only lasts 24-48 hours.

This bloom comes at an unusual time of year as this plant, titan arum, typically blooms in the summer. Grimace last bloomed in July 2024 and measured 71.5 inches tall. Extended viewing hours will be announced as the bloom gets closer to opening.

You can view a live stream of the plant here.
WNIJ News
Christian Romano
Christian Romano is a student at Northern Illinois University and is a volunteer with WNIJ's Community Correspondent Corps.
See stories by Christian Romano