Poetically Yours - Homage to former U.S. Poet Laureate

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours Showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today’s poet is Rick Brooks.

Brooks is the co-founder of Little Free Library, an organization that uses creative ways to store books for the public to take for free. Brooks is also the founder of Midwest Partners, a local non-profit working in areas like economic development, public arts, youth services and more in his hometown of Princeton, Illinois. The group took part in the NEA Big Read 2025-26, a nationwide reading initiative. The book that was chosen was edited by former U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón. Brooks wrote “Oh Wow Ms. Limón” for the former laureate.

Oh wow, Ms. Limón.

You just reintroduced me to

poetry after all these years. I used to look for my old faves

Mr. Ferlingetti. Eli Siegel. You know. The San Francisco boys. Kenneth Patchen.

But only one of them seemed to have your deep smile

and delight. You can guess which one I bet

Here I am under a comforter, an electric blanket, sheets

And a quilt at 5:30 in the January morning

Listening to the wind and watching the trees outside my window

And there you are

Reading 12 poems, just as you promised

I’m wondering at first what makes these

Poems.

Something more than just clever sentences and observations

But then you let the hints turn into delights

And of course, you are smiling

Talking about love and amazements

Dandelions

Your favorite color

Yellow.

You got me.

**

Lovely

That you would think

You love me

Even though you barely know

Or even knew me then.

Move than lovely.

More than oh boy!

What’s happening here?

And when you began to find out

You still did

Have what seemed like oceans

Of love for me

And you

What we were.

Even now

When that

Seems more like tiny islands

Between the tides and storms and

Endless waves

It’s still lovely.

Yours truly,