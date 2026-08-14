New Illinois law is designed to reach trafficking victims at highway rest stops

Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a new mandate that human trafficking resource signs must be placed inside of all Illinois roadside rest areas. The Illinois Department of Transportation has until January 1, to install the signs in the restrooms.

While Illinois law already mandates that rest areas contain human trafficking resource signs, the new law specifically orders them placed in restrooms. Supporters say that’s significant because often, using public restrooms is the only time that victims can move themselves away from their abusers. The goal is for the victims to be able to see the information and know how to get help without being watched.

According to IDOT, roadside rest stops and truck stops are a frequent point of human trafficking. This is because they are spread across the country and, in many instances, rural places that are convenient for traffickers to access and utilize without getting caught.

The new law hopes to turn these frequently visited locations into places where victims can obtain help.

HB 4654 was sponsored by Rep. Nicole La Ha.

“A sign in a restroom may seem like a small measure, but for someone being closely watched and controlled, that private moment may be one of their only opportunities to see a hotline number and safely ask for help. By placing these signs in restrooms at every Illinois highway rest area, we can extend that lifeline to more people across our state.” said La Ha.

“Wherever human trafficking is occurring, we must work to stop it,” said La Ha. “I continue our work to shore up our laws addressing this problem; providing victims help to recover and bringing traffickers to justice.”

Human trafficking is a concern all over the country. Many trafficking networks pass through Illinois because of its location, major highways and airports like O’Hare in Chicago.

lllinois has been addressing the problem, moving from an “F” to an “A” rating in the Shared Hope International Just Like Me Scorecard. The state ranks in the top ten forwith human trafficking cases, according to State Rep. Jed Davis’ website.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the lllinois Statewide Trauma-Informed Response to Human Trafficking Act last summer.

"50,123 signals were received by the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2021 alone. That includes calls, texts, and online chats and tips. That number shows the staggering need for such resources.” said La Ha. The law gives people like these who are in need of help a chance to receive it not only by helping victims reach out, but also by allowing bystanders to recognize the signs of human trafficking and help victims too.

“These signs serve as a reminder to us all that if we see something, we should say something, and they direct us to who we can contact. Even if these signs help save the life of a single person in need, this effort will be more than worth it.” said La Ha.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has until January 1, to install the signs.