Healthcare, federal budget cuts, and Iran war were hot topics at Rep. Underwood’s DeKalb town hall

Residents of Illinois’ 14th District broke into applause as U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood entered NIU’s Pollack Ballroom with DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes.

The Thursday night event, held at Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, was the 85th town hall meeting of the incumbent Democrat’s congressional career.

After an introduction from Mayor Barnes and a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance, Underwood opened the event with a speech to her constituents.

The speech was headlined with an overview of her legislative career and focused heavily on America’s current political landscape.

As a registered nurse, Underwood stressed the need to protect and expand access to healthcare following cuts made by last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“This crisis is outrageous, and it was completely avoidable,” she said. “Republicans made a choice to create it, but for too many Americans, this is deadly.”

President Donald Trump, Republican legislators, and the U.S. Supreme Court were frequently lambasted by Underwood Thursday for numerous policy decisions.

Underwood’s criticisms extended to immigration enforcement operations, tax cuts for billionaires, the Iran war, and efforts to overturn birthright citizenship.

“The corruption is everywhere, in every corner of [Trump’s] administration,” she said. “It’s become a true criminal enterprise that’s supported by these extremists in Congress who refuse to hold him accountable.”

The representative further voiced a need for a Democratic majority in Congress to impeach the president or invoke the 25th Amendment.

Underwood concluded her speech by insisting that the weight of America’s current political climate has only strengthened her resolve.

“Right now," she said, "as your voice in Washington my dedication and my commitment to our Northern Illinois community is stronger than ever. I will not back down.”

Underwood then spent over an hour taking questions from the audience on topics ranging from Flock cameras to transgender rights and a possible Metra expansion.

In her replies, Underwood advocated for the disclosure of water and energy usage by data centers, called for an end to the Iran war, and advocated for formal AI regulations.