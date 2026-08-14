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Heavy rains expected tonight and tomorrow morning for northern, central Illinois

Northern Public Radio | By Jason Cregier
Published August 14, 2026 at 3:14 PM CDT
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens
13 WREX
13 WREX meteorologist John Jurgens

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens joins us to discuss the potential threat for heavy rains and flash flooding in northern and central Illinois.

Jurgens says heaviest rains will be late tonight into early Saturday morning.

In some parts of the state, specifically south of Interstate 88, there could be rains accumulating up to 2 inches of water per hour.

Jurgens says this storm system could also have the potential for damaging winds at times.

Listen to the full conversation with meteorologist John Jurgens in the link above for information on this storm, plus the coming days forecast.
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Jason Cregier
Jason is WNIJ's host of "Morning Edition." He regularly interviews guests on a variety of topics to keep listeners informed about events happening across the WNIJ listening area. When he's not waking listeners up with the latest news, weather and information, Jason enjoys jogging, spending time with his wife and son and watching his beloved Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls.
See stories by Jason Cregier