Heavy rains expected tonight and tomorrow morning for northern, central Illinois

13-WREX meteorologist John Jurgens joins us to discuss the potential threat for heavy rains and flash flooding in northern and central Illinois.

Jurgens says heaviest rains will be late tonight into early Saturday morning.

In some parts of the state, specifically south of Interstate 88, there could be rains accumulating up to 2 inches of water per hour.

Jurgens says this storm system could also have the potential for damaging winds at times.

Listen to the full conversation with meteorologist John Jurgens in the link above for information on this storm, plus the coming days forecast.