Sessions from Studio A - Ryan Craig Band

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 3, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Ryan Craig Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Ryan Craig Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Ryan Craig Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Ryan Craig Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Ryan Craig Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Ryan Craig Band performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig first picked up the guitar around the time of the pandemic, but has already played all over the Midwest, released a handful of singles, and made a few trips down to Nashville to write and record. Listen for a performance recorded live in Studio A, and we'll talk with Ryan Craig about his path to songwriting, and about the inspirational atmosphere down in Nashville. Find more from him on his website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:
Ryan Craig - Vocals, Guitar
Nate Holmes - Lead Guitar
John Rock - Bass, Vocals
Kevin Lipovitch - Drums

Ryan Craig Band performing "Rewind" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Drink Your Memory Away" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Time Wasted" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Buzzkill" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Beachside Town" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
