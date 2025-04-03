Sessions from Studio A - Ryan Craig Band

Ryan Craig first picked up the guitar around the time of the pandemic, but has already played all over the Midwest, released a handful of singles, and made a few trips down to Nashville to write and record. Listen for a performance recorded live in Studio A, and we'll talk with Ryan Craig about his path to songwriting, and about the inspirational atmosphere down in Nashville. Find more from him on his website, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Lineup:

Ryan Craig - Vocals, Guitar

Nate Holmes - Lead Guitar

John Rock - Bass, Vocals

Kevin Lipovitch - Drums

Ryan Craig Band performing "Rewind" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Drink Your Memory Away" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Time Wasted" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Buzzkill" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Ryan Craig Band performing "Beachside Town" live in WNIJ's Studio A