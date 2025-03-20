© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Orillia

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Orillia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 3  — Orillia pic 1.png
Orillia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Orillia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 3  — Orillia pic 3.png
Orillia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Orillia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
3 of 3  — Orillia pic 2.png
Orillia performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia is the newest project of singer-songwriter Andrew Marczak. We'll hear songs from his debut, self-titled album recorded live in Studio A and talk music, favorite documentaries, and about the making of the new album. Find that out on streaming services and download a copy on Bandcamp. Follow Orillia on Instagram to keep up with more news and new music.

Orillia performing "Pontoon Boat" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "Tonight We Sleep Like Kings" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "In the Shadow of the Pines" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "Shrimp Shack" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "My My" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
