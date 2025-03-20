Sessions from Studio A - Orillia

Orillia is the newest project of singer-songwriter Andrew Marczak. We'll hear songs from his debut, self-titled album recorded live in Studio A and talk music, favorite documentaries, and about the making of the new album. Find that out on streaming services and download a copy on Bandcamp. Follow Orillia on Instagram to keep up with more news and new music.

Orillia performing "Pontoon Boat" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "Tonight We Sleep Like Kings" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "In the Shadow of the Pines" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "Shrimp Shack" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Orillia performing "My My" live in WNIJ's Studio A