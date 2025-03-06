© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Tanner Dane

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Tanner Dane performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Tanner Dane performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane is getting ready for the release of his debut solo EP Cut Me Loose. We'll hear him play live at WNIJ's Studio A Cafe concert series and talk with him about the new EP. He also fronts Chicago pop/RnB band Hollyy. Find more from Tanner Dane on his Instagram and on streaming services. Behind-the-scenes video from the concert is posted below and on our YouTube channel.

Tanner Dane performing "Porto Heartbreak" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "Shake" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "Cut Me Loose" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "I Wasn't Ready" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "Down by Your Fire" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories