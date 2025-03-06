Sessions from Studio A - Tanner Dane

Tanner Dane is getting ready for the release of his debut solo EP Cut Me Loose. We'll hear him play live at WNIJ's Studio A Cafe concert series and talk with him about the new EP. He also fronts Chicago pop/RnB band Hollyy. Find more from Tanner Dane on his Instagram and on streaming services. Behind-the-scenes video from the concert is posted below and on our YouTube channel.

Tanner Dane performing "Porto Heartbreak" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "Shake" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "Cut Me Loose" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "I Wasn't Ready" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tanner Dane performing "Down by Your Fire" live in WNIJ's Studio A